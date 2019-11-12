Bode Miller reveals he delivered his twin boys: ‘One of the more crazy things that I’ve ever experienced’

Bode Miller and wife Morgan have welcomed twin boys!

The former Olympic skier, 42, and the professional beach volleyball player, 32, welcomed their family's newest additions on Friday, the couple revealed Tuesday during a phone interview with the "Today" show.

"I'm doing really well. We're still floating from the whole experience," Morgan said. "It was just so amazing to have it go as spontaneous but as well as it did."

Bode then told the twins' birth story, describing it as "one of the more crazy things I've ever experienced."

According to Bode, the midwives didn't arrive on time because Morgan told them she had a bit of time before the babies' arrival.

"By the time they got there, me and my mom were holding the babies," he recalled. "Luckily my mom was a midwife, but she hadn't delivered babies in 20-plus years, and she never delivered twins.

"We were both pretty relaxed and pretty casual, but we were certainly not qualified to be doing an unassisted home delivery of twins!" Bode added.

Gushed Morgan: "For Bode to get to deliver his identical twin boys with his mom — it was just pure magic."

Per the outlet, the babies haven't been named yet.

In August, the couple revealed they were expecting, one year after their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier, drowned in a tragic accident.

Bode and Morgan also welcomed baby boy Easton in October 2018, and share 4-year-old son Nash. Bode is also dad to 11-year-old daughter, Dace, and 6-year-old son, Nate, from a previous relationship.