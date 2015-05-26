Bobby Brown's relatives get into fight at Atlanta hotel, police say

Atlanta police say a relative of singer Bobby Brown hit another relative in the head with a bottle during a fight at a hotel.

Police spokeswoman Kim Jones says officers responded to the W Hotel early Friday in midtown, though the reason for the fight was unclear.

Police say Tina Brown hit Shayne Brown in the head with a bottle. Police did not specify their relationships to the entertainer or to each other.

Tina Brown left the scene before police arrived. Shayne Brown had cuts on his head and drove himself to a hospital.

Bobby Brown has been seen this week in Atlanta, where his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, is in a hospital. The 21-year-old was found face down in a bathtub at her home just north of Atlanta on Jan. 31.