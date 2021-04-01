Bob Odenkirk says Jeremy Irons 'yelled at' him over 'SNL' monologue: 'He was so mad'

Bob Odenkirk is recalling a tense experience with Jeremy Irons.

During a recent interview with Howard Stern, the "Breaking Bad" actor, 58, revealed that Irons once raised his voice at him when he appeared on "Saturday Night Live."

Odenkirk wrote for the show from 1987-1995, including a 1991 episode in which Irons, now 72, hosted with musical guest Fishbone.

During the chat, Stern said he was told that Odenkirk and his then-fellow writer Conan O'Brien were yelled at by George Steinbrenner, but the Emmy winner had a better story in mind.

'NOBODY' STAR BOB ODENKIRK RECALLS BREAK-IN AT HIS FAMILY HOME: 'I GRABBED A BASEBALL BAT'

"You know who really yelled at me? Jeremy Irons," he revealed.

When asked why the "Dead Ringers" star lost his temper, Odenkirk explained: "Rob Schneider and I had written this monologue, and it wasn't great."

"He was really mad. He was so mad," the actor added.

He then impersonated Irons' reaction to the written monologue: "You have me doing this? ... I can sing, I can dance, I can juggle, I'm a Shakespearean-trained actor and you have me doing this?"

JEREMY IRONS PAYS ENVIRONMENTAL VISIT TO FRENCH PARLIAMENT

The ordeal didn't stop there, however, as Odenkirk revealed he taped the conversation and "played it for many people." These days, however, he claims he doesn't know exactly where the tape is.

"He was right, God bless him," the star admitted. "It wasn't a great monologue, but he was a trouper."

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

It was unclear whether the monologue was re-written for Irons, but the show took place mere days before he won an Oscar for best actor in a leading role for his work in "Reversal of Fortune."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the monologue, Irons poked fun at his anxiety and anticipation for the big show, joking that he'd taken up several hobbies to keep his mind occupied, including woodcarving, painting and fashion design -- all of which resulted in Academy Award-themed products.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He was given a brief chance to sing and play piano as well.