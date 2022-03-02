Bob Odenkirk was bankrupt, in a 'financial hole,' before landing 'Breaking Bad' role

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bob Odenkirk revealed he was in a "financial hole" and bankrupt before he was offered a role on "Breaking Bad."

Odenkirk opened up about his financial issues during a recent interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show.

"Yes, I was. Which was crazy," Odenkirk responded when Stern brought up his bankruptcy.

The actor explained that he had directed several feature films that hadn't done well and that he had become "visionless."

"I somehow got in this financial hole and got this phone call one morning from my business manager saying, 'You have to sign this loan to keep afloat.’ It was a weird call."

The "Better Call Saul" actor ended up hiring a new business manager whose advice was to take any role possible to "bring some money through." Odenkirk spent years directing commercials, taking on more acting roles and writing for television.

In 2008, Odenkirk was offered a role in "Breaking Bad," which wasn't a sensational hit at the time. He was advised by his agent not to say no.

"And I was like, 'Dude, I haven't said 'no' in a year and a half, but maybe you didn't notice that,'" Odenkirk recalled.

However, Odenkirk did ask a friend about the role.

"I still checked it out, I still wanted to know what the hell the show was," he said. "I called a friend, somebody I'd been writing with, Reid Harrison, and he goes, 'Oh, that's the best show on TV. You gotta do that. That's the best thing there is.'"

Odenkirk joined "Breaking Bad" in the second season and stayed on the show until the series ended in 2013. He later became the star of the spinoff series "Better Call Saul."

The actor suffered a heart attack while filming on the set of "Better Call Saul" in July. Odenkirk returned to filming in September.

He previously released a statement thanking family and friends for the "outpouring" of love he received following his heart attack.

"Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," he wrote in a tweet at the time.