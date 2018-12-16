Blake Shelton says he and Gwen Stefani 'aren't just dating'

At around the same Gwen Stefani is on the record as saying that she and Blake Shelton are in no particular hurry to get hitched, Shelton is asserting that their relationship goes deeper than merely boyfriend and girlfriend.

In a recent "Today" interview while promoting a new Hallmark movie he’s co-executive producing with his mother, "Time to Come Home for Christmas," Shelton didn't exactly answer the question on everyone's minds — namely, is he planning to pop the question anytime soon. He did, however, state that "Gwen and I aren’t just dating, you know.”

"The Voice" coach went a bit further in his praise of Stefani, whom he has been linked with for three years. "This is something that I feel like is meant to be," he said. "I've learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being and how to grow as a human being than I have from anybody ever in my life. Anybody. She's everything that you could hope a human being could be."

Interestingly enough, Stefani herself appeared on "Today" just two days earlier stating that the pair feel "zero pressure" regarding their relationship status, due to the painful divorces both went through (Stefani with Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton with Miranda Lambert).

"When there's trauma the way that we had trauma back in the day, like going through all these hard times, you get to a place where you can find somebody that's like your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and go through life," Stefani told "Today's" Natalie Morales. She did add that she hopes Shelton is her "forever" partner.

Fans can't stop speculating on the couple's relationship status, however, which has made the couple something of a lightning rod for talk show hosts. Ellen DeGeneres recently tried to trick Stefani into admitting they were already engaged, though Stefani didn't take the bait.

Last month Stefani and Shelton released their music video for "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," which can be found on her Christmas album. The playful music video finds her cheating on him with Santa Claus.