Why Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani won't share New Year's kiss this year

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani won't be ringing in the New Year together this year.

Work will be keeping the two apart for this occasion, with Shelton performing in Nashville and Stefani in Las Vegas.

Stefani shared her New Year's plans during an interview with "Access Hollywood" ahead of "The Voice" finale, where Michael Huntley from Team Niall was crowned the winner.

NEW YEAR'S QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE FACTS ABOUT RINGING IN NEW YEAR?

"Well, it's funny because I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas," Stefani told "Access Hollywood."

Shelton is set to perform at "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash," where Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Carly Pearce and more will also be performing.

"Last year, I did Vegas, and I was like, 'Remind me to never do Vegas again.' [But] you sometimes want to ... not be the host," Stefani added. "So, I was like, 'Eh, I'm going to do it.' If you're going to be working, then I'm going to be working; so I'm just going to fly in and out. It's going to be awesome. I'm really looking forward to it," Stefani said.

VISITING LAS VEGAS? 10 THINGS YOU SHOULD DO ON THE VEGAS STRIP

Last year, Stefani was the host of a New Year's Eve party at the famous Venetian resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shelton and Stefani have both spoken about resolutions they have for the New Year. For Shelton, a year of sobriety, or to at least cut back on consumption, is on the top of his list.

"I haven't managed to stop drinking yet," the country music star told "Entertainment Tonight." "Even cutting back has been hard. I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now. That's my New Year's resolution: to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During her interview with "Access Hollywood," Stefani said she wants to put out new music in the new year.