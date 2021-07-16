Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Biz Markie, 'Just a Friend' rapper, dead at 57

Markie was best known for his hit song, 'Just a Friend'

By Nate Day | Fox News
Biz Markie, a rapper best known for his hit "Just a Friend," has died at the age of 57.

The news was confirmed to Fox News by a rep.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, Hip Hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away," they said in a statement. "We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time."

They continued: "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter. We respectfully request privacy for his family as they mourn their loved one."

