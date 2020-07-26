Expand / Collapse search
Rapper Biz Markie has been in the hospital for weeks to treat illness

The rapper suffers from type II diabetes and is best known for his song "Just a Friend"

By Nate Day | Fox News
Rapper Biz Markie has been hospitalized in or around Maryland for several weeks.

Reps for the musician -- born Marcel Theo Hall -- told TMZ that he is being treated for a serious illness, but is not being treated for coronavirus.

Additionally, the outlet reports that Hall's type II diabetes was a trigger for the hospitalization.

Rapper Biz Markie has been hospitalized for several weeks. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

His condition is currently unclear.

"He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome," said the rep.

Reps for Hall did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The musician, known best for his hit "Just a Friend," has previously been open about his diabetes journey, revealing he lost 140 to benefit his health, the outlet reports.

