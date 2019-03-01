Billy Cosby to face sexual assault accuser while in prison: report

Bill Cosby will be deposed by one of his alleged sexual assault victims while he is behind bars, a report said Thursday.

Chloe Goins first accused the disgraced comedian in 2016 of drugging and sexually abusing her during a party at the Playboy Mansion in 2008 when she was 18 years old.

A Los Angeles judge has now granted Goins’ request to take Cosby’s deposition as part of her ongoing lawsuit, the Blast reported. The judge said that Cosby failed to provide good cause as to why it should not go forward.

The deposition, which Goins’ attorneys requested to be recorded by a court stenographer and on video, was expected to last two days, the media outlet reported.

Attorneys for Goins proposed the deposition take place at SCI Phoenix, where Cosby is jailed, according to the outlet.

Cosby was sentenced in September to serve three to 10 years in state prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.