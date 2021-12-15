Billie Eilish says 'famous people are just literally nobodies' while recalling Met Gala

Billie Eilish is detailing her experience at the Met Gala earlier this year.

The 19-year-old "Happier Than Ever" singer was one of the event's co-chairs.

In an interview on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," Eilish explained that it was "nuts."

"It's famous people famous people-ing. That's what it is," she shared.

Eilish then explained that Hollywood stars are just regular people and compared it to high school.

"You know what, the main thing that night made me think or feel was how famous people are just literally nobodies. Just randos, and it's so weird," she stated.

"I was like, 'Wow, all these people are just somebody that's in class with you,' and you think this person's kinda annoying, you really like this person, you get along with this person, and everybody's just, like, embarrassed and insecure about what they're doing and saying," Eilish continued.

Still, Eilish called the whole evening "amazing."

"It was just beautiful in there," she said.

For the gala, Eilish wore a custom peach-colored Oscar de la Renta ball gown with corseted waist and long, flowing train.

In addition to the Grammy-winner, Met Gala co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka were all in attendance. Guests included the likes of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, among others.