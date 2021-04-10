Expand / Collapse search
Portland
Published

Bill Maher calls Portland a 'cautionary tale': 'In a world without police,' it's 'The Purge' every night

'If you're one of those people that wants Antifa to get results, you win'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Portland police department reportedly losing officers in droves

115 Portland police officers have reportedly left since July 2020; Fox News analyst Lawrence Jones breaks down what’s happening in liberal cities.

"Real Time" host Bill Maher called Portland, Oregon, a "cautionary tale" as riots and violence continue to plague the Oregon city. 

During the panel discussion on Friday night, Maher took a moment to celebrate how there's a "crack" in the "blue wall of silence" as Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified against ex-Officer Derek Chauvin in his murder trial over George Floyd's death. 

"This has finally happened," Maher said. "Until five years ago, you couldn't win a trial against a cop. ... That was their thing. Like, 'Look at the tape again. You don't know what we see,' and now this has gone away. It's like, 'No, we do see.'"

He continued, "And now they're now testifying against their own. And we celebrate for a moment that this a big f---in' deal? It's a big f---in' deal." 

Bill Maher.

Bill Maher.

One of his guests, Manhattan Institute president Reihan Salam, sounded the alarm about the surge in crime rates in recent years and the wave of retiring police officers. 

"Poor Portland has an exodus," Maher chimed in. "I mean, if you're one of those people that wants Antifa to get results, you win. They may not be the one you want, but 115 police officers have left the Portland -- That's a lot for a city that size."

Maher quoted a retired Portland detective who said, "The community shows zero support. The mayor and the counsel ignore actual facts on crime."

"I'm just saying on Portland, it's a cautionary tale," Maher said. "Cause we do not want to live in a world without police. Then it's 'The Purge' every night. So if you think that's a great idea ..."

