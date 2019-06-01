Bill Cosby drops defamation countersuit against 7 women

Bill Cosby has dropped a defamation countersuit against seven women who accused the convicted felon of sexual assault, according to court documents filed Friday.

The 81-year-old former comedian is currently serving a three-to-10-year sentence in Montgomery County, Maryland, for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.

The filings show the Massachusetts case was settled out of court and Cosby reportedly said his insurer did so without his knowledge or consent. The former “Cosby Show” star said at the time that he planned to pursue his counterclaims.

But a spokesman said Friday that Cosby dropped the suit to "focus on other matters."

Cosby is also appealing his conviction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.