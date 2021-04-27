Expand / Collapse search
Mayim Bialik
Published

‘Big Bang Theory’ star Mayim Bialik says she ‘worked so well’ with Jim Parsons during ‘very emotional’ finale

The sitcom, which is recognized as the longest-running multi-camera comedy in TV history, aired for 12 seasons from 2006 until 2019

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik shares what she misses the most about the series. The actress and former child star is sharing what her relationship is like with the cast these days, how she’s keeping busy and the importance of taking your felines to the vet from the perspective of a proud cat mom. Bialik is partnering up with Royal Canin for the cause, while working on an upcoming TV project with former co-star Jim Parsons.

Mayim Bialik found a kindred spirit in Jim Parsons during their time on "The Big Bang Theory."

The sitcom, which is recognized as the longest-running multi-camera comedy in TV history, aired for 12 seasons from 2006 until 2019. The series received 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins while on the air.

The former "Blossom" star played Amy Fowler who eventually married fellow scientist Sheldon Cooper (Parsons). The on-screen couple won the Nobel Prize in physics together in the series finale.

"We were not an overly sentimental couple, but obviously it was very emotional filming our last scene," the actress told Us Weekly on Tuesday. "Very, very emotional, and also just to think of what that played out like for everybody to get to see us having our last scene."

MAYIM BIALIK TALKS GUEST-HOSTING 'JEOPARDY!': 'THERE'S A LOT OF ICONIC PRESSURE'

This image released by CBS shows Jim Parsons, left, and Mayim Bialik in a scene from the series finale of 'The Big Bang Theory.'

According to Bialik, having a close bond with Parsons made filming a lot easier, especially on their last day.

"Jim and I had a lot of nice moments together on set and I think one of the things that worked so well for us as actor partners, and maybe as producing partners too, is that we’re not overly sentimental as humans, which I think is helpful," she said. "It was helpful in our acting and also in the way we kind of processed ending a decade together."

The 45-year-old told the outlet that there were several reasons why the cast felt it was time to say goodbye.

"The way that I described the show ending was there are a lot of factors that the public doesn’t get to know about, about what goes into the decisions behind why a show doesn’t continue," Bialik explained. "I think, as someone who was grateful to work alongside Jim and eager to see the rest of what all of our lives held for us, I think there was a general feeling like it was time for us to move into something different."

JIM PARSONS REVEALS HE AUDITIONED FOR 'THE OFFICE' BEFORE LANDING 'BIG BANG THEORY' ROLE

Mayim Bialik said she still keeps in touch with her former castmates.

Bialik has gone on to star in the series "Call Me Kat," which she co-produces with Parsons, 48. She also remains in touch with the other cast members and they’re all part of a text group chat.

"Kunal [Nayyar] has been one of those people kind of always was the heart of our cast," she said. "And so, often he’s the one to sort of express that kind of missing-ness. For me, I still get to work with Jim, which is amazing. He’s not able to be physically in Los Angeles because of COVID. But we do get to keep up in other ways."

Back in August, Bialik told Fox News that it was "a thrill" being part of "The Big Bang Theory."

"Being part of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ for gosh, almost a decade of my life, was a thrill," she said at the time. "It was a real thrill as an actor to be employed for that long and to be employed at something that I enjoyed so much with people that I enjoyed working with so much. As a neuroscientist in real life, I really enjoyed going to a job where our intellect is appreciated and our characters’ intellects were appreciated."

Actress Mayim Bialik still works with former co-star Jim Parsons in 'Call Me Kat.'

"It’s obviously different to have a relationship with people when the thing that brought you together doesn't exist," Bialik continued. "We don't have a place to go to work together to hang out. We've had some group communication for sure. I speak to Kevin Sussman who played Stewart, the comic bookstore owner. We are part of a role-playing game group, kind of like a D and D kind of thing. So he and I are in touch.

"I talked to Melissa [Rauch] more often. Simon [Helberg] also - I wrote a screenplay and he let me cast him in it. So that's good. We all have different kinds of relationships, but it’s very hard. We miss being together that way because you can't recreate that."

