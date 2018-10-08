'Big Bang Theory' star Johnny Galecki calls political system 'broken' following Brett Kavanaugh confirmation

On the heels of the final season of “The Big Bang Theory,” star Johnny Galecki took to Instagram to voice his opinion on the recent confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The star called the system “broken.”

Galecki, 43, posted a note on Instagram following the news that Kavanaugh had been confirmed after a lengthy and contentious battle between Senators over his fitness to serve in the wake of numerous sexual assault allegations.

“No matter what your political opinion / affiliation might be, we must admit that these decisions are not made by ‘the voice of the people,’” he captioned the text image

The star went on to share some numbers that he gathered on the issue to back up his point that “the people” are not being represented by the court.

“Kavanaugh was nominated by a candidate who lost the popular vote by 3 million+ votes,” he wrote. “The 49 Senators who voted ‘No’ on Kavanaugh represent 181.8 million Americans. The 51 Senators who voted ‘Yes’ represent 143.2 million.”

He concluded his remarks with the simple note: “Our political system is broken.”

Galecki stars on the hit CBS sitcom, which premiered its final season last week after a very long and successful run. He also appeared in a guest spot on the ABC revival of “Roseanne” prior to its cancellation.