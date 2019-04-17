Beyoncé reveals post-birth weight, says she 'rebuilt' body with restrictive diet before Coachella

Beyoncé is baring it all in her new documentary “Homecoming."

In the film, which dropped on Netflix early Wednesday, the 37-year-old singer got candid about her health and body image — revealing how much she weighed after giving birth to twins Sir Carter and daughter Rumi in June 2017.

“I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth. I had to rebuild my body from cut muscles. What people don’t see is the sacrifice," explained Beyoncé in the doc, according to Us Weekly.

BEYONCE DROPS SURPRISE LIVE ALBUM WITH RELEASE OF NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In a series of essays in Vogue back in September, Beyoncé explained she was swollen from toxemia after delivering the babies via emergency cesarean section. The twins spent weeks in intensive care.

"To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my a-- off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be," Beyoncé told the magazine at the time.

"I had to rebuild my body from cut muscles. What people don’t see is the sacrifice." — Beyoncé

Though she wasn't in a hurry to lose weight postpartum, the Grammy-winning artist admitted in the documentary that she struggled at times to balance motherhood and her career.

“Just trying to figure out how to balance being a mother of a six-year-old [Blue Ivy, now 7] and of twins that need me, and giving myself creativity and physically, there’s a lot to juggle. It’s not like before when I could rehearse 15 hours straight. I have children. I have a husband. I have to take care of my body," the mother of three, who is married to rapper Jay Z, said.

But Beyoncé was determined to get back in shape ahead of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2018. Before headlining the event, the "Lemonade" creator went on a restrictive diet.

“In order for me to meet my goals, I’m limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol … I’m hungry,” said Queen Bey in the video, per Women's Health.

Later on in the doc, Beyoncé beams at being able to fit into one of her old costumes. However, she later admitted the diet may not have been the healthiest choice — and vows to never attempt it again.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could and I’ve learned a very valuable lesson. I will never, never push myself that far again," she added.

Beyoncé released a surprise live album to accompany the documentary's release Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.