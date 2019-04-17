Beyoncé drops surprise live album with release of Netflix documentary

Beyoncé surprised her fans early Wednesday morning by dropping a previously unannounced live album just as her new documentary “Homecoming,” began streaming on Netflix.

Both the live album and the documentary capture the 37-year-old’s 2018 performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which marked the first time a black woman headlined the event.

The documentary features rehearsal footage and clips from backstage before the historical 2018 event which became known as “Beychella.”

The complimentary album includes 38 tracks from the 2018 performance and two bonus tracks: “I Been On” and “Before I Let Go,” which was originally performed by Frankie Beverly and Maze, a 1970s soul band.

No stranger to surprise releases, Beyonce first executed the tactic for her 2013 album "Lemonade." The release of the "Homecoming" album and documentary comes ahead of Coachella’s second weekend.