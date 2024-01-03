‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor Ian Ziering gains support from co-star Brian Austin Green after biker attack

Brian Austin Green is praising his dear friend and "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Ian Ziering after he was the victim of a violent attack on New Year’s Eve.

"My boy Ian Ziering got in a fist fight on Hollywood Boulevard with five dudes and f---ing beat them… did it, did his thing," Green shared in an Instagram Story video, while driving. "He's a monster. He's f---ing incredibly fit."

Although Green noted that he wouldn’t "suggest" fighting anyone, Ziering’s incident "turned out well."

'BEVERLY HILLS, 90210' STAR IAN ZIERING CALLS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT TO TAKE ACTION AFTER BIKER ATTACK

"Z, I love you, brother. You're a f---ing beast, and good on you," Green concluded.

Green, 50, portrayed David Silver on the hit show "Beverly Hills, 90210." Green and Ziering starred alongside one another from 1990 through 2000.

WATCH: BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN SAYS TORI SPELLING WILL COME OUT OF HER TROUBLES STRONGER

His comments come after Ziering, 59, updated fans on his condition after he and his 12-year-old daughter were "aggressively" attacked by bikers.



"I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation," Ziering shared on Instagram. "In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.

Although the actor said he and his daughter were both left "completely unscathed," he addressed his concerns about "the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace." TMZ obtained video of the incident.

The father of two pointed out that he finds the traumatizing incident "unacceptable" and called on law enforcement to take action immediately.

"I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences," he said in part.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE VIDEO

IAN ZIERING, ‘BEVERLY HILLS, 90210’ ALUM, INVOLVED IN BRAWL WITH BIKERS: REPORT

A video showed Ziering's vehicle surrounded by multiple riders on mini-motorized bikes on Hollywood Boulevard Sunday before the actor got out of his car.

Ziering was then seen swinging at one of the bikers whose motorbike was parked directly in front of the actor’s car.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

It is unclear what prompted him to throw a punch or if one of the motorcycles had collided with Ziering’s vehicle.

Other bikers are seen surrounding the actor as four people started throwing punches at him after he appeared to knock the helmeted person to the ground.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Soon after, Ziering was seen running across a busy street and away from the scene of the incident with the helmeted and masked people still following him and attempting to get hits in on him.

One of the bikers even grabbed onto Ziering’s back as he ran for the sidewalk while another attempted to trip Ziering but missed him entirely.

No one watching or taping the whole ordeal attempted to help the actor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ziering was eventually able to get away on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before returning to his vehicle and driving off.