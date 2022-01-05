Betty White's funeral arrangements to be handled privately: 'She never wanted people to make a fuss over her'

Betty White will be put to rest in a private ceremony, according to her longtime agent and close friend.

Jeff Witjas told People magazine that the late beloved TV icon's funeral arrangements are still being planned, but it'll be what White wanted.

"The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish," Witjas shared. "As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her."

He added that if anyone is looking to honor White, to do so by donating to her favorite organizations. "If someone has a desire to do something in her honor, you can support or donate to one or more of her favorite charities or even donate to a local animal charity of your choice," he shared.

The Los Angeles Zoo, Tree People, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Wildlife Learning Center, Actors and Animals for Others, The Aquarium of the Pacific and Guide Dogs For the Blind are among the organizations, per the outlet