Betty White turns 99, reveals birthday wish and thoughts on her many fans after long career

Legendary actress Betty White is celebrating her 99th birthday on Sunday and she seems keen to let her many fans in on the celebration.

The five-time Emmy-winner’s longtime friend and agent, Jeff Witjas, told Fox News that, although she’s happy to mark the occasion of her last birthday in double digits, she’s playing it safe because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Betty had planned to run a couple miles for her birthday but COVID has canceled this so she will remain safe in her home doing various activities," Witjas joked.

He went on to note that she "loves her fans" and never takes anything from them for granted. When the time comes for White to blow out the candles, her rep explained that her wish is quite simple.

"That she remain as healthy as she is today for at least another year," Witjas told Fox News.

The woman herself had a fun response to the Associated Press when asked for her thoughts on the big day.

"Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!" she told the outlet in an email.

White's low-key plans include feeding a pair of ducks that regularly visit her Los Angeles-area home. Her birthday meal will be a hot dog and French fries brought in — along with a bouquet of roses — by Witjas.

The actor’s TV credits stretch from 1949’s "Hollywood on Television" to a 2019 voice role in "Forky Asks a Question," with "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" among the enduring highlights.

In January alone, White is on screen in reruns including "The Golden Girls" and "Hot in Cleveland"; the 2009 Sandra Bullock movie "The Proposal," and the 2018 documentary "Betty White: First Lady of Television," about her life and career.

White's devotion to animals will be on display next month with the DVD and digital release of "Betty White's Pet Set," a 1970's series in which she visited with celebrity guests and their pets as well as wild animals.

Her work, always marked by top-drawer comedic timing, has earned her five Emmys, including a 2010 trophy for a guest-host appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

A native of Oak Park, Illinois, White was married to game show host and producer Allen Ludden from 1963 until his death in 1981.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.