Beto O'Rourke
Published

Beto O'Rourke set to sit down with Oprah next month

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Beto O'Rourke is set to sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey next month.

According to Winfrey's network OWN, the 46-year-old former Democratic Texas Rep. will participate in a live event titled, “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square,” at the PlayStation Theater in New York City on February 5.

"In one-on-one conversations, Winfrey will discuss how each of the guests created an impact and shifted the conversation in their respective fields of entertainment, politics and culture in the last year," a press release for the network said.

Along with O'Rourke, Bradley Cooper, Michael B. Jordan, Melinda Gates and Lisa Borders are also expected to participate.

The event, which will air on the Oprah Winfrey Network as well as “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations” podcast at a later date, comes as O'Rourke may be running for president in 2020 following his defeat against Sen. Ted Cruz in the midterm election.