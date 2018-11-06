Celebs react to Ted Cruz defeating Beto O'Rourke in Texas Senate race: 'Now he can run for President'

After Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, won a second term on Tuesday defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, many celebrities backing Beto took to Twitter with their sights set on 2020.

"Beto lost? That’s ok," actress Alyssa Milano tweeted. "Now he can run for President."

"#Beto2020," Milano wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Echoed fellow star Oliva Wilde: "Beto 2020. Let’s do this."

Actress Busy Philipps also took to social media to express her hopes of O'Rourke running against President Trump in two years.

"Beto/Gillum 2020," Philipps tweeted referring to Democrat Andrew Gillum who was defeated on Tuesday by Republican Ron DeSantis in the battle to be Florida’s next governor.

"Looks like Dems will take the house! Do not let all of the other noise tonight deflate you. We finally have a check on the President. Tonight is a win for democracy. Oh and...#Beto2020," tweeted actor-comedian Josh Gad.

Ike Barinholtz wrote: "Ah s--t Beto didn’t make it to the Senate. Oh well at least he’ll be president soon."

"K so @betoorourke for 2020?" Olympic freestyle skier, Gus Kenworthy, tweeted.

Hours before Cruz officially defeated O'Rourke international news service Reuters informed its 20 million Twitter followers Tuesday afternoon that O’Rourke is a winner, regardless of whether or not he pulls off a shock victory over Cruz.

“Win or lose, Beto O’Rourke set to emerge victorious,” Reuters’ tweeted from its verified account, adding a link to the news gathering service’s Election Day coverage and a nearly two-minute, slickly produced video declaring O'Rourke victorious...one way or another.

2018 MIDTERM ELECTIONS LIVE BLOG

O’Rourke, a three-term congressman and former El Paso city council member, was attempting to become the first Democrat to win statewide office in Texas since 1994.

His challenge to Cruz was bolstered by more than $70 million in donations from across the country, making the race the most expensive Senate contest in U.S. history.

Fox News' Brian Flood and Samuel Chamberlin contributed to this report.