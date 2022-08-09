Bert Fields, legendary lawyer to A-list clients, dies at 93

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Entertainment lawyer Bert Fields, known for his work with A-list celebrity clients, passed away Sunday at the age of 93 in his California home.

Fields' law firm, Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, announced the attorney's death on August 8 via a statement.

"Most of his entire career was spent at Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, a firm that he helped to turn into a Hollywood behemoth. Along with the industry-shaping deals that he helped negotiate, this American legal legend tried numerous landmark cases in the entertainment, sports, and communications industries, and he has been the subject of several personal profiles in magazines and newspapers," the statement read.

Fields is said to have been suffering from "long-term neurological effects of COVID-19" prior to his passing, firm spokesman Seth Horowitz told the Associated Press.

Fields' most notable clients included Tom Cruise, Michael Jackson, and the Beatles, as well as Harvey and Bob Weinstein. The longtime attorney was known for his keen wit as well as his oral advocacy in the courtroom.

"He was a brilliant renaissance man… and, yet, he still had time to be an incredible, kind friend. He was my daughter’s godfather and the officiant at her wedding. He was fiercely loyal to his core. He was a true gentleman and I have never known, nor will I know, anyone like him. … I will miss him more than words can express," said actor Dustin Hoffman in the press release.

Outside the courtroom, Fields was a published author of several books on William Shakespeare and King Richard III, where he demonstrated his deep love for history.

"Bert Fields was a heavyweight. He accomplished it all with dignity and gusto and his indomitable zest for life and adventure. I had the honor and privilege of knowing this remarkable man and, for that, I will be forever grateful," said producer Jerry Bruckheimer said in the statement.

Fields took on several high-profile cases during his career, including a multimillion-dollar judgment for George Harrison against his former manager, as well as George Lucas' negotiations with Disney. Fields also partook in representing Bob and Harvey Weinstein as they attempted to separate their company, Miramax, from Disney.

Fields was born in Los Angeles, California, on March 31, 1929, to a retired ballet dancer and an eye surgeon. He went on to graduate from the University of California-Los Angeles and then studied law at Harvard Law School, where he graduated magna cum laude and has endowed a law professorship.

Fields began practicing law after serving as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He then proceeded to teach at Stanford Law as well as serve as a lecturer annually at Harvard.

Fields is survived by his wife, Barbara Guggenheim, as well as his son, James Elder Fields, and his grandchildren, Michael Lane Fields and Annabelle Fields.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.