Benson Boone jokes his 'moonbeam ice cream' lyrics deserved Grammy nomination after snub

Benson Boone poked fun at himself after receiving a snub from the Grammys.

On Nov. 7, the Recording Academy revealed its 2026 nominees, and Boone didn't make the cut. On Monday, the singer took to his Instagram story to jokingly react to his song, "Mystical Magical," not being nominated for a single category.

"Can’t believe moonbeam ice cream didn’t get a Grammy nom," he said alongside a selfie with his eyes wide. "it’s literally pure lyrical genius," he added of the meme-worthy song.

Boone rose to fame after competing on "American Idol" in 2021. The singer made it to the top 24, but withdrew from the competition before the finale to focus on his own career, even after judge Katy Perry told him he could win the competition singing show.

Boone's reaction came after the Recording Academy announced that Kendrick Lamar would be the frontrunner at the 2026 ceremony. He has nine nods, with Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Cirkut shortly behind with seven nominations each.

Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny and Leon Thomas each earned six nominations.

Although Boone received no nominations this year, he was nominated for best new artist during the 2025 Grammy Award ceremony. Chappell Roan took home the prestigious award last year and other nominated artists included Shaboozey, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Khruangbin, RAYE and Teddy Swims.

Boone is currently on his "American Heart" tour in Europe. The tour is set to conclude on Nov. 18 in Stockholm and a few weeks later, he is scheduled to perform at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 4.

