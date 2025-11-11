Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Music Industry News

Benson Boone jokes his 'moonbeam ice cream' lyrics deserved Grammy nomination after snub

Singer previously earned best new artist nomination at 2025 Grammy ceremony

By Janelle Ash Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of November 11 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of November 11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Benson Boone poked fun at himself after receiving a snub from the Grammys.

On Nov. 7, the Recording Academy revealed its 2026 nominees, and Boone didn't make the cut. On Monday, the singer took to his Instagram story to jokingly react to his song, "Mystical Magical," not being nominated for a single category.

"Can’t believe moonbeam ice cream didn’t get a Grammy nom," he said alongside a selfie with his eyes wide. "it’s literally pure lyrical genius," he added of the meme-worthy song.

Benson Boone on stage

Benson Boone poked fun at himself after receiving a snub from the Grammys. (Pedro Becerra/Redferns)

Boone rose to fame after competing on "American Idol" in 2021. The singer made it to the top 24, but withdrew from the competition before the finale to focus on his own career, even after judge Katy Perry told him he could win the competition singing show.

GRAMMYS 2025: WINNERS AND LOSERS

"Can’t believe moonbeam ice cream didn’t get a Grammy nom it’s literally pure lyrical genius."

— Benson Boone

Boone's reaction came after the Recording Academy announced that Kendrick Lamar would be the frontrunner at the 2026 ceremony. He has nine nods, with Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Cirkut shortly behind with seven nominations each.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Benson Boone instagram story

Benson Boone took to his Instagram story in reaction to "Mystical Magical" Grammy snub. (Benson Boone/Instagram)

Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny and Leon Thomas each earned six nominations.

Although Boone received no nominations this year, he was nominated for best new artist during the 2025 Grammy Award ceremony. Chappell Roan took home the prestigious award last year and other nominated artists included Shaboozey, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Khruangbin, RAYE and Teddy Swims.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

benson boone looking at camera on red carpet

Benson Boone rose to fame after competing on "American Idol" in 2021. (Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images)

Boone is currently on his "American Heart" tour in Europe. The tour is set to conclude on Nov. 18 in Stockholm and a few weeks later, he is scheduled to perform at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 4.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending

Close modal

Continue