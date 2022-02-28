Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Benedict Cumberbatch backs Ukraine during Walk of Fame ceremony: 'There’s more for all of us to do'

'There’s more for all of us to do,' the actor said

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Benedict Cumberbatch took a stand for Ukraine during a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles Monday, where he called on people around the world to do what they can to help the victims of Russian aggression.

Cumberbatch, 45, received the prestigious star with his wife, Sophie Hunter, 43, but he said he was unable to celebrate the momentous occasion without expressing support for Ukrainians across the world fighting for their lives.

RUSSIA, UKRAINE TALKS CONCLUDE, MASSIVE EXPLOSION ROCKS KYIV: LIVE UPDATES

"I can’t speak today, at this very proud moment of my life, on this extraordinary platform, without acknowledging the obvious of what is happening in Ukraine and to show my support for the people of Ukraine, and my support for the people of Russia who are opposing the kleptocracy and the idiocy of their rulers to try and halt the progression of this atrocity," Cumberbatch told a group of reporters.

Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif.

Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"There’s more for all of us to do than to just have thoughts and prayers, we need to act," he added.

Benedict Cumberbatch's new star is seen after a ceremony honoring him on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. 

Benedict Cumberbatch's new star is seen after a ceremony honoring him on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Los Angeles.  (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

"We need to go onto embassy websites. We need to see what we can do as citizens of the world, citizens of Europe… for this horrendous moment," the actor continued.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and director J.J. Abrams joined the Marvel superstar was joined at the Walk of Fame ceremony, the Daily Mail reported.

