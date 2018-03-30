Summer's here and it's time to fire up the grill!

The 21 Club’s executive chef Erik Blauberg joins us with this tasty recipe:

BBQ Salmon with Cucumber Noodles and Grilled Corn Salad

• BBQ Salmon

4 servings

Ingredients:

4-7oz. Salmon Filets (boneless and skinless)

2 tbs. olive oil

1/2 cup BBQ sauce (see recipe)

2 cups cucumber noodles (see recipe)

2 cups grilled corn salad (see recipe)

Method:

Brush the salmon with oil season to taste with salt pepper

Place the salmon on a hot grill. Cook for 4 minutes turn over and brush with BBQ sauce.

Cook until tender (approx. to 4 to 5 minutes). Remove from the grill.

Place the salmon on 4 dishes. Serve with the cucumber noodles and grilled salad.

• Cucumber Noodles

4 side dish servings

Ingredients:

1 seedless cucumber (cut into scripts)

3 tbs yogurt

3 tbs sour cream/creme Fraiche

2 tsp dill leaves (fresh)

Squeeze lime juice

Cayenne pepper to taste

Sea salt to taste

Method:

Place the yogurt, sour cream dill leaves into a mixing bowl mix well season with the lime juice pepper and salt to taste.

Place the cucumber strips into a mixing bowl and add the dressing toss and serve.

• Grilled Corn Salad:

4 side servings

Ingredients:

4 corn on the cob (grilled and removed from the husk)

4 tbs tomatoes (diced)

4 tbs red bell peppers (diced)

4 sliced baby radishes

4 tbs chickpeas

4 tbs green peas

4 tbs black beans

2 tbs jalapeno paper (minced)

4 tbs cilantro leaves (washed)

Pinch of cumin

Pinch of chili power

6 tbs olive oil

2 tbs white wine vinegar

Squeeze of lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

4 corn chips (garnish)

1 cup baby arugula leaves (garnish))

Method:

Toss all ingredients into a mixing bowl and garnish with corn chips and arugula leaves

• BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 cup minced onion

4 tbs bacon fat or oil

1 1/2 cups tomato ketchup

1/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cups Worcestershire sauce

1 tbs Tabasco sauce

1 cups lemon juice

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

Method:

Place the bacon fat into a saucepot over a medium to low heat ass the onions until translucent (cook for approximately 3 minutes) add all the other ingredients.

Bring to a boil. Let simmer for 5 minutes.