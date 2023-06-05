Expand / Collapse search
Barry Newman, 'Vanishing Point' star, dead at 92

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Actor Barry Newman has died at the age of 92.

Newman's niece, Judith Newman, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the "Vanishing Point" actor passed away on May 11.

Judith, an author and journalist, also shared a tribute to her uncle on Twitter.

"This is my Uncle Barry. As a kid I stubbornly refused to watch this movie... just because," she wrote. "Finally time to watch cinema's OG speed freak. (Happy to think Uncle Barry is feeling Twitter's love tonight)."

Barry Newman in Fantasies

"Vanishing Point" actor Barry Newman has died at the age of 92. (Getty Images)

Barry Newman in 1979

Barry Newman began his career on Broadway. (Getty Images)

Newman passed away from natural causes at the New York-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center, his wife Angela Newman told The Hollywood Reporter.

Newman began his career on Broadway, appearing in "What Makes Sammy Run," "Maybe Tuesday" and "The Mouse Trap."

He then began his TV and film career, starring in "The Lawyer" and "Vanishing Point." In 1974, Newman landed the lead role in "Petrocelli."

Barry Newman in Petrocelli

Barry Newman appears in the title role of the TV series "Petrocelli," circa 1975. (Getty Images)

His performance earned him an Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Newman is also known for "Bowfinger," "The Limey" and "Daylight."

His last film, "Raise Your Kids on Seltzer," was released in 2015.

Before becoming an actor, Newman attended and graduated from Brandeis University. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army, where he played with the band.

Barry Newman in Fantasies in 1982

Barry Newman also served in the U.S. Army. (Getty Images)

