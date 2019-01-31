Barbra Streisand replies to Richard E. Grant's fan letter 47 years later

Barbra Streisand took 47 years to respond to a fan letter from Richard E. Grant, but the actor says it was well worth the wait.

JOSH BROLIN SHARES SWEET PHOTO OF NEWBORN DAUGHTER WITH HIS STEPMOM BARBRA STREISAND

On Tuesday, Grant, 61, posted a series of selfies outside of Streisand's gated property along with a letter he sent to the singer when he was 14 years old.

"As a lifelong fan of someone you’ll understand what it meant for me to take this snap outside the home of @BarbraStreisand Asked Security for permission & he replied 'It's a public road, but thanks for asking' Wrote her this letter when I was 14. My wife is very understanding," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Grant's letter reads, "You don't know me yet, but I am writing to offer you an idea you might like to consider. My name is Richard and I live in a small African kingdom called Swaziland in south-east Africa."

He added that he and his family were big fans of Streisand ever since "Funny Girl" in 1968.

BARBRA STREISAND BAILED ON 'JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE' FOR NOT FILMING HER GOOD SIDE

"I read in the paper that you were feeling very tired and pressurised [sic] by your fame and failed romance with Mr. Ryan O'Neal," he continued. "I would like to offer you a two week holiday, or longer, at our house, which is very beautiful with a pool and a magnificent view of the Ezulwini Valley."

"No one will trouble you and I assure you you will not be mobbed in the street as your films only show in our one cinema for three days, so not that many people will know who you are, so no chance of being mobbed," he wrote. "Please consider this respite seriously. You will always be welcome."

BARBRA STREISAND RIPS FEMALE TRUMP VOTERS

Streisand, 76, was moved enough when she saw his tweet to finally reply.

"Dear Richard What a wonderful letter you wrote me when u were 14! And look at u now! You're terrific in your latest movie with Melissa congratulations and love Barbra."

Grant stars in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" with Melissa McCarthy.

BARBRA STREISAND RELEASES 'DON'T LIE TO ME' ABOUT DONALD TRUMP

He's nominated for an Oscar for his role in the film.

Grant was ecstatic at the response.

"My pal Nicole Wilcox took this photo as my daughter read me @BarbraStreisand ‘s tweet/response to a letter I sent her 47 yrs ago," he wrote. "Am completely crinkle faced & overcome with emotion. My ‘Message in a bottle’ miracle."