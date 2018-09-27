Barbra Streisand's new song 'Don't Lie to Me' directly skewers Donald Trump: 'I just went ballistic'

Barbra Streisand’s new album “Walls” contains a track that directly speaks to President Donald Trump and voices her distaste for what his administration is doing to America and the world at large.

“I just went ballistic,” she told The Associated Press.

The track, which was released on Thursday, features “Don’t Lie to Me,” which contains lyrics aimed at Trump such as: “How do you sleep when the world keeps turning?/All that we built has come undone/How do you sleep when the world is burning?/Everyone answers to someone."

"I just can't stand what's going on," the Oscar, Grammy and Emmy winner continued. "His assault on our democracy, our institutions, our founders — I think we're in a fight. ... We're in a war for the soul of America."

The album marks the 76-year-old star’s first since 2005. Streisand, a proud and outspoken Democrat who has campaigned for politicians over the years, said she felt moved to write original music because of what's happening in the world.

She confessed that the inspiration for the song came while she was on a recent road trip. She claims she was listening to the news on the car radio when she got frustrated with what she was hearing about Trump and turned to music.

"I wanted to talk about the things that were making me feel so sad, heartbroken," she said. "I'm a kind of fierce American. I don't know who we are anymore as a country. Are we embracing people who flee oppression? Or are we separating children from parents, putting them in cages? I don't know if people care about the planet, the survival of the planet. Do they care about clean air? Clean water? Clean food? If they do, how could they vote for somebody like Trump, who believes it's a hoax?"

The star concluded: “I’m frightened for this country. And yet, I have hope.”

