Barbra Streisand rips female Trump voters: ‘They don’t believe enough in their own thoughts’

Barbra Streisand said democracy is “being assaulted” and bashed women who voted for President Trump, saying they “don’t believe enough in their own thoughts” to vote against their husbands.

“I love my country and it’s painful to see democracy being assaulted, institutions being assaulted and women being assaulted,” Streisand, 76, told The Daily Mail in a wide-ranging interview.

“A lot of women vote the way their husbands vote; they don’t believe enough in their own thoughts. Maybe that woman who’s so articulate, so experienced and so fit for the presidency [Hillary] was too intimidating,” Streisand continued.

Streisand’s latest album, “Walls,” is a series of protest songs aimed to combat President Trump that were written because the election was “devastating” and she was “heartbroken.”

The album contains a track that directly speaks to Trump and voices Streisand's distaste for what his administration is doing to America and the world at large.

The song titled “Don’t Lie to Me" contains lyrics aimed at Trump such as: “How do you sleep when the world keeps turning?/All that we built has come undone/How do you sleep when the world is burning?/Everyone answers to someone."

Streisand also told the outlet that she’s currently on a diet, even blaming Trump for her recent cravings.

“This president made me anxious and hungry for pancakes. Buckwheat pancakes. I had to put butter on them and maple syrup to ease the pain,” Streisand said.

Despite her love of the Democratic Party and hatred of the president, Streisand said she doesn’t ever want to go into politics herself.

“I don’t think I’m articulate enough and it’s too late for me,” she said.

This is hardly the first time the actress has voiced her political opinions. Streisand told The New York Times last month that she considered moving to Canada if the Democrats didn’t win a majority in the House of Representatives during the midterm election.

"I want to sleep nights,” she said. ‘I’m just so saddened by this thing happening to our country."

Before the 2016 election, the singer-actress also spoke about emigrating because of Trump. Like several far-left celebrities, Streisand didn’t follow through on her threats to leave the United States if Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

"He has no facts. I don't know, I can't believe it. I'm either coming to your country [Australia], if you'll let me in, or Canada," she said at the time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fox News’ Mariah Hass contributed to this report.