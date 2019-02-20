Barack Obama dines out with John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Steph and Ayesha Curry

Talk about a power dinner.

On Monday, Barack Obama dined at Ayesha Curry‘s San Francisco restaurant, International Smoke, along with her husband, Steph Curry, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

The restaurant’s chef, Michael Mina, took to Instagram with a group shot of him, Obama and the Currys.

“No greater privilege than to cook for this man on Presidents’ Day,” he wrote. “Thank you for the highest honor @barackobama!”

Teigen also posted a Boomerang of her and the chef sharing a drink together.

“Truly had such an incredible meal at International Smoke last night,” she wrote. “Cornbread with Thai curry, baked oysters ahhhhh amazing job @ayeshacurry and @ChefMichaelMina!!”

And having fellow cookbook author perks, she got a behind-the-scenes peek at the kitchen, which she shared on her Instagram story.

The former president is in town for an event with the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative in Oakland on Tuesday. The NBA star and legend will also participate.

