'Bachelorette' star Ali Fedotowsky-Manno reveals skin cancer diagnosis: 'I caught it early'

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno revealed she has skin cancer.

The former "Bachelorette" star, 35, took to Instagram to talk about her diagnosis and encourage others to get checked.

“GET YOUR SKIN CHECKED. A couple weeks ago I found out I have skin cancer," she wrote alongside a photo of her cancerous mole. "When my dermatologist used the c-word, I just about fainted in his office.

FORMER 'BACHELORETTE' STAR ALI FEDOTOWSKY: THERE WAS TOO MUCH SEX ON 'THE BACHELOR'

“Thankfully, the type of skin cancer I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you catch it early. It’s called Basal cell carcinoma," Fedotowsky-Manno continued. "Swipe to the third pic to see what my mole looked like before I got the biopsy done (so you know what to look for). It’s on the left side of my body. The scar right above my belly button is from when I had cells/skin that may be cancerous removed six months ago.”

“Needless to say, I’m never exposing my stomach to sun without sunscreen again!” the reality TV star added.

The mother of two -- her daughter Molly, is 3, and son Riley, is almost 2 -- encouraged her fans to get full body checks by their dermatologists to make sure they're healthy.

“Basal cell carcinoma is super common. The most common skin cancer. You probably know someone who has it. So it’s no big deal. But what IS a big deal is not treating it and treating it early. That is why going to a dermatologist and getting your skin checked every year is SO important (I now go every 3/6 months). The VERY first thing I did when I got diagnosed was text my family on a group text urging them all to get their skin checked. So I’m doing the same for all of you, my extended family, right here and right now,” Fedotowsky-Manno explained.

ALI FEDOTOWSKY 'CRIED HER EYES OUT' AFTER BEING CRITICIZED FOR HAVING A NANNY

“I’m lucky it wasn’t melanoma. And I’m lucky that I caught it early. Moving forward I plan on making it a priority of mine to use the best natural products on my skin and be rigorous about applying sunscreen and reminding all of you to do the same! I love you guys! Take care of yourselves! #skincancer #skincancerawareness #skincancerprevention #basalcellcarcinoma #basalcell #skincheck.”

She added that she will be undergoing a second minor surgery in late January to have the mole removed.

This isn't the first time Fedotowsky-Manno has been extremely open about her body. After having her second child, the blogger shared what her postpartum stomach looked like to help normalize women's bodies and the changes that occur when pregnant.

“Look at that belly! … I knew I had a larger than average belly when I was pregnant with Riley (because he was a big baby and because I had Polyhydramnios). But I don’t think I realized just how big I was," she wrote.

“So why [on] earth would I think my body should bounce back to a flat tummy 10 months after THIS? Not only is my tummy not flat, but I have a large flap of loose skin that I don’t think [is] ever going to go away. And you know what, that’s OK,” Fedotowsky-Manno continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“To be 100% honest with you guys I actually kind of like my loose skin,” she admitted. “That’s the honest truth. That isn’t to say that a year from now I won’t change my mind and want to do something about it but right now it feels like a badge of honor.”