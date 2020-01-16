'Bachelor' contestant Victoria Fuller slammed for allegedly modeling 'White Lives Matter' merchandise

Peter Weber's season of "The Bachelor" is already off to a chaotic start, with one of the female contestants competing for his love now facing backlash for allegedly modeling "White Lives Matter" merchandise.

Victoria Fuller, a 25-year-old medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, Va., quickly garnered attention from "Bachelor" fans after photos allegedly surfaced on Instagram showing her modeling merchandise for a "White Lives Matter" clothing brand.

In one photo, the "Bachelor" contestant is wearing a royal blue hat with the letters "WLM" on it, which appears to have been previously posted by the brand WLM Apparel Clothing on Instagram. Fuller also dons a matching blue flag sticking out of the back pocket of her denim shorts and a red tube top.

As of Thursday, the WLM Apparel Clothing Instagram account that allegedly posted Fuller's modeling shots was inactive. But fans who allegedly saw the photos before the account was taken down began reposting them on social media and accusing Fuller of racism for supporting a "White Lives Matter" brand.

Meanwhile, one person pointed out the clothes also feature fish logos and could represent the "White Marlin Conservation."

"ApPaReNtLy this is for white marlin conservation but I'm having a hard time believing that's the only message these clothes are sending," the user wrote in a tweet.

When one user tweeted about another show contestant named Hannah being a model, another wrote in response, "nahhh Victoria Fuller is also a model except her niche is racism" along with sharing an alleged screenshot of her photos in question.

Twitter users shared other photos of Fuller spotted on a fishing boat with others donning the same blue and white hat with the initials "WLM."

"Seemed very confident during this shoot," a user critiqued.

"Victoria f modeled for a white lives matter clothing brand," another viewer wrote. "She's gotta go."

Even after one user claimed the brand could be about fish, others still deemed it offensive.

"It's clearly white supremacist. I'm glad you pointed it out," one responded.

Another wrote: "It's definitely still problematic! Idk how to word it super intelligently but I feel like it belittes BLM [Black Lives Matter]. Also what the confederate flag have to do with fish!"

Representatives for Fuller and ABC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Amid the controversy, "Bachelor" blogger Reality Steve, who is known for investigating the backgrounds of each season's contestants, admitted his email inbox was flooded with complaints from people who know Fuller and claimed she has a history of sleeping with married men.

Fuller responded to the rumors of her dating history on Instagram, claiming that the accusations of her dating married men are "FALSE." She added that when the time is right, she will further "defend" herself.