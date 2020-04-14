'Bachelor' alum Juelia Kinney reveals she lost her home to an electrical fire nearly two months ago

Juelia Kinney had to face a scary situation just a few months ago.

The former "Bachelor" star shared on Instagram on Monday that the home she shares with her family went up in flames.

In the post, Kinney, who is in her 30s, said that after a break from posting on the social media platform due to anxiety, she "had so much to share" with her fans, including the fact that she's knee-deep in wedding planning, including choosing her dress.

Kinney then discussed the fire.

"About a month and a half ago, I left for work in the morning, took Ireland to school and got a call that we had a fire in our house. My heart started beating rapidly- I had no idea what to expect," she said in the caption. "Were our dogs ok? Was everything ruined? The fire department told me they had to break down our front door to get in and thank God our dogs ran out and seemed ok."

Kinney said that "all that matters" is that her family is safe.

"I got to the house and met with the fire department for a couple hours before I could see inside," the reality star wrote. "It was an electrical fire from the stove. So thankful it didn’t happen while we were sleeping. Our house was inhabitable from that point and we were basically homeless..."

Kinney and her fiance, Aaron Bass, rented an Airbnb and had to explain to her daughter Ireland that they'd be finding a new home. Despite some tears, Kinney said Ireland "took it as best she could."

"We got take out and laughed about what we were going to do next," Kinney said. "We ended up finding a place within a week which we were super thankful for. We were able to salvage some of our furniture and worked together to clean it all piece by piece."

The fire also allowed Kinney to see "another side of" Bass that she'd never witnessed before.

"...[E]ven when things get tough, and honestly really sucks... he sticks by my side, is always positive and even makes me laugh," she said.

Kinney continued her post in the comments section, adding that her wedding may be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Now that California is most likely closed through May 15th, it [is] very unlikely we will be able to have our wedding as planned,” she said. “We are really disappointed but through all of this I again know that although I don’t think all things happen for a reason, but what I do know is that GOOD ALWAYS COMES NO MATTER WHAT.”

Kinney said her "heart goes out" to those “losing jobs" and people "scared of not having enough food," before joking about those "mostly having to learn elementary math.”

"We are in this together," she added.