Ryan Seacrest reveals how 'American Idol' will film at home during coronavirus quarantine

The show must go on according to Ryan Seacrest.

The longtime host and executive producer of "American Idol" revealed on Tuesday how the live-singing series will forge ahead during the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, traditional production was suspended but now the creative team has found a way to continue filming the ABC show -- from home. Seacrest announced the plan via his social media channels.

He will be hosting at home in Los Angeles via webcam, while judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will also work from California. Fellow judge Luke Bryan and mentor Bobby Bones will join them from Nashville, Tenn.

And the Top 20 contestants will "perform from home" as Americans vote and choose a new winner.

During a Facebook Live conversation over the weekend, Perry teased how the competition series would be getting "creative" with its upcoming episodes.

“I think we’re all gonna have to be really creative,” she said. “You’ll just have to be tuning into that creativity that we are probably going to create from our individual homes. … We’ll see how this goes.”

Over the past few weeks, ABC bought itself a little extra time by airing behind-the-scenes and bonus footage of the contestants so America could get to know them a little better.

"American Idol" airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC