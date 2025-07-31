'Bachelor' couple Sean and Catherine Lowe push back on Ozempic craze: ‘There's a healthier route’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reality TV stars Sean and Catherine Lowe are addressing the Ozempic craze in Hollywood, labeling the movement "triggering" and "hard to watch."

The former "Bachelor" stars have found an alternative route when it comes to wellness. Sean and Catherine spoke to Fox News Digital about the new fitness habits they've created and their commitment to healthy Atkins recipes.

"We're inundated with [the Ozempic] messaging, and it's really hard, because we just don't know what's going to happen in the long term," Catherine said. "But we've seen that consistency and doing things more considerately about your wellness and making habits be part of your life that you're not going to see things instantly, but if you are consistent over a period of time, you're gonna be healthier.

"And so, Sean always talks about, just consistency is so important. And I think we are so prone to taking an easy route, but there are other options out there ... I think there's a lot of restriction, too."

She added: "It's been hard to watch the Ozempic craze. It's been, I'm sure, triggering for a lot of people, but there's a healthier route, and I think if you're willing to stay on track at something for a longer period of time, you'll see probably a healthier lifestyle in general."

Sean and Catherine, who have partnered with Atkins for a healthier lifestyle, shared that they focus on walking after meals, going to the gym and consistency to stay on track with their goals.

"[You] try to go to the gym every day, and then you try to make really smart choices, which Atkins helps us do," Sean explained. "But I think where people get in trouble is when it's like all or nothing, 100 miles an hour, really strict, oppressive diet that you know is not gonna last."

"And doing the same in the gym, just going way too hard, way too fast," he added. "And it's just, it's not built for longevity. So, for me, it's consistently making good choices, consistently going to the gym, being active, things like that."

Sean and Catherine first met on season 17 of "The Bachelor." The two ended the show with an engagement and later married in a televised ceremony in 2014.

After 11 years of marriage, the two don't believe their marriage has any spark left. Instead, Sean and Catherine joked they enjoy a "consistent fun simmer."

"We met in such an unconventional way, and what attracted me to her the most was just this energy and this playfulness that she has," Sean said. "And I think we still have that 11 years later. Like, we're constantly just being playful with one another and acting like kids who are in love, right?"

Catherine added: "We're just best friends, and we spend a ridiculous amount of time together. So, you know, most people, if they are away from each other for most of the day, you want to spend quality time with them. But we like literally disperse it throughout every single day. We're always together. And so we're just best friends, and we do everything together."

"It's less of like quality time and a concentrated effort. It's more, this is who I wanna be with all the time."

After meeting on reality television, the two chose to build a family together. The couple share two sons, Samuel and Isaiah, along with their daughter, Mia.

Sean and Catherine pointed to their commitment to authenticity when it comes to how they've navigated the spotlight while raising their children.

"Honestly, I feel like we both – at the onset of whatever fame this is – we really just stayed true to ourselves," Catherine said. "So, the pressure isn't super high. We just live life and happen to have a platform."

For the couple, it's been "really easy" to show up online authentically because of their supportive followers – who have grown from "Bachelor" fans into an online community.

"From the beginning, we've just shared authentic pictures and videos of us and our kids and having fun and things like that," Sean noted. "It's been really neat to see the people who watched us, what was that, 12 years ago, and then they became followers. And they've just kind of been on this journey with us for 12 years. And so, to answer your question more directly, it's been really easy because I think more times than not the people who follow us are just really supportive and kind and have nice things to say. And sometimes we share difficult things in our lives, and people offer support and encouragement. So for us, it's kind of natural and easy. And it's also been rewarding to, you know, have such good feedback from followers on social media."

