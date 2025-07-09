Denise Austin's secret to rocking a bikini better at 68 than her 30s

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denise Austin doesn't care about wearing a bikini in her 60s.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Austin shared that age is just a number after posing in a bikini at 68.

"I love to feel good. And one of the best things is when you're exercising, you just feel empowered, you feel better. And I still have the energy I did when I was 30. So I'm just so happy that I still feel good and thank God I'm healthy. And why not? When you're 68, who cares how old you are? If you're having fun, get yourself feeling good, then go after anything, you know, live life," the professional fitness coach said.

Austin explained that her family is very supportive of her continuing to rock a bikini, especially her husband.

Austin feels more confident in her body as she approaches her 70s than she did in her 30s.

"Well, honestly, I think I'm more confident now than I've ever been. And I just think that, you know, at this stage in life, you got to just live it up. Every day matters and go for it. And, you could do anything if you set your mind to it. And there's no reason not to go for it because what do you got to lose at this age," Austin said.

Although Austin is feeling more confident than ever, she's aware of the way her body has changed over the past three decades.

"Oh, of course they have," she said of her body image changing.

"Going through menopause is a big change in every woman's life. You get the tummy, you get that kind of anxious feeling, but I do think that if you kind of exercise and move through it, you feel better there. You come out the other side and you feel great. So I just… I live a life, I eat, I enjoy my wine. I enjoy being out with people, I don't starve myself, I never have, I honestly eat well 80% of the time and then have my treats, like wine or whatever, 20% of time. As you should, you need to enjoy life. Life is short, so live it up. That's what I tell everybody. You know, why not?" Austin asked.

In June, Austin took to Instagram to share some photos of her in a bikini while enjoying a vacation in the south of France.

"Feeling strong, healthy, and SO HAPPY here in gorgeous Bay Cassis!!! There’s nothing like a little sunshine, fresh sea air, and a swim in the Mediterranean to lift your spirits and keep you feeling GOOD!!" the professional fitness coach wrote.

"Vacation is the perfect time to stay active and take care of YOU. Whether it’s a quick swim, a walk by the water, or just soaking in nature’s beauty… it all adds up to a healthy body and a happy mind!! Let’s keep moving, smiling, and enjoying every moment together!! xoxoxo."

In the pictures, Austin was wearing a blue bikini with white trim as she posed on steps leading into the water. She paired her look with gold, dangling earrings and tortoise shell glasses as she smiled for the camera.

A few days before she shared the post, she uploaded two other bikini photos from her recent vacation.

In these shots, Austin wore a bright red bikini as she was about to climb down steps leading to the ocean. In the second picture, Austin was holding a life ring that had the words "Les Roches Blanches" printed along the side.

"We’re soaking up the SUNSHINE in beautiful Cassis, France!!! WOW, the water is the most stunning shade of BLUE I’ve ever seen!!!" Austin captioned this post.

"There’s just something so magical about the Mediterranean Sea… a quick dip is all it takes to feel totally refreshed, recharged and alive! I’m savoring every second of this special trip… the salty sea air, the warm sunshine on my skin, and the joy of being surrounded by such breathtaking beauty!!! Taking time to relax, unwind, and be present - it’s SO GOOD for the soul!! Sending you all a big HUG from the South of France!! xoxoxo."

Austin shared her fitness secrets with Fox News Digital about how she's been able to stay fit over 60.

"I believe that if you can do just small little things, like I walk a lot more than I ever used to, I stretch a lot more just because I want to stay pliable, so if I reach for something, my back won't go and I do more weight. Light weights, and then some days I do heavy weights. Two days a week, I do about seven and a half to 10 pounds in each hand. So I kind of have increased my weight training program to be strong, be fit, because now we know through research that those muscles work miracles on your metabolism, and they keep you young. They also fight osteoporosis so we can live longer but better. And that's what my vision is for people to live longer, but also live better," she said.

Along with a fitness routine, Austin relies on getting a "good night's rest" every night, drinking plenty of water and never skipping a meal.

"I try to go to bed around 10 and wake up around 6 a.m. That is really important. Sleep helps your brain health, helps your beauty, and gives you energy. But also, I drink lots of water during the day. I truly don't skip meals. I like to eat three meals a day, a lighter dinner, and I try to walk every single day, at least half an hour, and I pump those arms.

"The more muscles you use, the more calories you burn. And standing up burns more calories than sitting down. So whenever you can, if you're sitting on your rear end too long, get yourself up. It helps with your circulation and more energy. Oxygen equals energy. So take good deep breaths, get the oxygen flowing so you feel better," Austin said.

The "Fit Over 50" founder shared tips for how women can achieve their fitness goals during the summer.

"Oh, summer, well, just get out there and do something new. Maybe try, you know, swimming in the ocean, if you haven't done it in a while, surfing, do anything kind of new this summer, get on your bike and enjoy a bike ride, even if it's not new, just kind of get outside and feel young again. Things that you do, I do cartwheels on the beach now, I do handstands, anything to make you feel like you're vibrant and young and fit over 50," she said.