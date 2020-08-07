'Bachelor' alum Melissa Rycroft admits she still hasn't seen her season: 'It feels like a lifetime ago'

It's been over a decade since Melissa Rycroft appeared on "The Bachelor," but she apparently still hasn't seen her season.

Rycroft, who famously vied for Jason Mesnick's heart in Season 13 of the reality series, made the confession on an upcoming episode of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!"

As Bachelor Nation fans remember, Rycroft won the season but was dumped by Mesnick during the "After the Final Rose" episode. He went on to marry runner-up, Molly Malaney. The couple shares a 7-year-old daughter, while Jason has another child from a previous marriage.

In "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!," which is set to air on Monday, host Chris Harrison asks Rycroft: "What was your first thought when you heard, Hey, we're going to go back and watch your season of 'The Bachelor'?"

According to People magazine, who has a preview of the episode, Rycroft, 37, admits: "Gosh. Well, first, I've still never seen my season of 'The Bachelor.' I've never seen that infamous 'After the Final Rose.' I've seen clips and stuff."

But the prospect of watching is weird to her, she said.

"It's just really surreal, because it feels like a lifetime ago," Rycroft said. "It feels like I was a different person then."

Rycroft previously opened up to Fox News about the now-infamous moment that played out live on national television, claiming that producers "knew" that Mesnick "was changing his mind about not wanting to be with [Rycroft] and wanting to be with Molly.”

“The producers knew that and they grabbed on to it and when they set up the whole, 'After the Final Rose, everybody had -- they didn't tell me what was going to happen," Rycroft claimed. "But they knew that they didn't really have to produce the moment, they just had to set it up and kind of let him walk into it. And what happened, happened organically, but it happened organically because they set that scene.”

Rycroft has since married Tye Strickland. The pair have three children together.

