'Avengers: Endgame' to be re-released with post-credits scene

Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced to journos at a recent "Spider-Man: Far From Home" junket that Disney is putting "Avengers: Endgame" back in theaters on June 28 with a cut that has a new post-credits scene, a tribute and a few surprises. Feige was specific that the new edition of the Russo Brothers-directed $2.74 billion behemoth isn’t an extended cut. The new version of Endgame opens days before MCU’s team-up with Sony, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" on July 2.

'SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME' TO GET 'AVENGERS: ENDGAME' BOX OFFICE BOOST

We’ve been told that if you’re looking for clues as to what the MCU’s future movie line-up will be in 2019 and 2020, "Far From Home" won’t be dropping any hints in any epilogues of the film, etc. Likely, we’ll know more at San Diego Comic-Con out of the MCU session, which Deadline learned exclusively yesterday is returning to Hall H after a break last year.

DISNEY SETS DATE FOR 'AVENGERS: ENDGAME' STREAMING

Endgame just needs to make $45 million more at the global box office before it can declare itself the highest grossing movie of all-time at the worldwide box office. Currently, Fox’s "Avatar," which owns the title, has $2.788 billion.