'Captain Marvel' breaks $1 billion at global box office

By Rebecca Rubin | Variety
Disney’s “Captain Marvel” is the newest member of the billion-dollar club.

The superhero tentpole starring Brie Larson officially surpassed $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide, reaffirming the long-known notion that female superheroes can hold their own at the box office. The blockbuster has generated $358 million in North America, along with $645 million overseas.

“Captain Marvel” is the seventh pic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reach this milestone, joining the ranks of “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Panther,” “The Avengers,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and “Iron Man 3.” It also marks the 18th Disney movie to gross over $1 billion. The 21 films in the MCU have collectively hauled $18.5 billion to date.

BRIE LARSON DOESN'T WANT 'CAPTAIN MARVEL' PRESS TOUR TO BE 'OVERWHELMINGLY WHITE AND MALE'

“Captain Marvel” has been lauded as Marvel’s first blockbuster that centers on a female superhero. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the star-studded cast also includes Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Annette Bening.

'Captain Marvel' brings two origin stories to the Marvel Cinematic UniverseVideo

'CAPTAIN MARVEL' PRODUCTION CHIEF SAYS WORLD IS READY FOR A GAY SUPERHERO

“Wonder Woman,” DC’s first female-led superhero film, paved the way, showing Hollywood that all kinds of audiences can get behind a little female empowerment. That tentpole — starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins — generated a massive $841 million globally.

Larson’s Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel) will make her Avengers debut in “Avengers: Endgame,” which hits the big screen on April 26. Post-credits scenes in both “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame” teased the Kree warrior as the universe’s last, best hope after Thanos turned half of life in the galaxy to dust.