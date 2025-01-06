Aubrey Plaza breaks silence on husband's death: 'Unimaginable tragedy'

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.

Aubrey Plaza broke her silence Monday, three days after husband Jeff Baena's death.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," she, along with the Baena/Stern family, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

The film director and writer died by suicide on Jan. 3, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner. He was 47.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed authorities responded to a call near Baena's residence on Friday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials told Fox News Digital.

A full report from the medical examiner's office will not be available until the case is closed. Baena and Plaza were private about their relationship after meeting in 2011. It is unclear when the two married, but Plaza confirmed the couple's marriage status in 2021 with an Instagram post.

Plaza did not attend the Golden Globes on Sunday, although she was previously announced as a presenter.

Director Brady Corbet acknowledged the "Spin Me Round" director's death during his Golden Globes acceptance speech Sunday night. Corbet won for best director for "The Brutalist." He thanked the award show for giving his film visibility before leaving the audience with a short tribute to Baena.

"Finally, tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff's family," Corbet ended his speech. "Goodnight."

Baena was born and raised in Miami. He attended film school at New York University and began his career in Los Angeles.

He made his directorial debut with "Life After Beth," which starred Plaza, in 2014. Baena was known for films such as "The Little Hours," "Horse Girl" and "Joshy."

