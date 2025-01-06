Expand / Collapse search
Aubrey Plaza breaks silence on husband's death: 'Unimaginable tragedy'

Director Jeff Baena died by suicide on Jan. 3, according to LA County Medical Examiner

By Tracy Wright , Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published | Updated
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.

Aubrey Plaza broke her silence Monday, three days after husband Jeff Baena's death.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," she, along with the Baena/Stern family, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

The film director and writer died by suicide on Jan. 3, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner. He was 47.

AUBREY PLAZA'S HUSBAND JEFF BAENA'S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

jeff baena audrey plaza

Aubrey Plaza's husband, writer-director Jeff Baena, died by suicide on Jan. 3. (Mark Davis/Getty Images for Sundance NEXT | Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed authorities responded to a call near Baena's residence on Friday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials told Fox News Digital.

A full report from the medical examiner's office will not be available until the case is closed. Baena and Plaza were private about their relationship after meeting in 2011. It is unclear when the two married, but Plaza confirmed the couple's marriage status in 2021 with an Instagram post.

Plaza did not attend the Golden Globes on Sunday, although she was previously announced as a presenter.

Director Brady Corbet acknowledged the "Spin Me Round" director's death during his Golden Globes acceptance speech Sunday night. Corbet won for best director for "The Brutalist." He thanked the award show for giving his film visibility before leaving the audience with a short tribute to Baena.

"Finally, tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff's family," Corbet ended his speech. "Goodnight."

Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza

Baena and Plaza were private about their relationship after meeting in 2011. (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/File)

Baena was born and raised in Miami. He attended film school at New York University and began his career in Los Angeles.

He made his directorial debut with "Life After Beth," which starred Plaza, in 2014. Baena was known for films such as "The Little Hours," "Horse Girl" and "Joshy."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

