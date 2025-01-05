Expand / Collapse search
Elections

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser roast celebrities who can do anything but 'tell people who to vote for'

Several major Hollywood celebrities endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the election

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser opened the night by mocking the celebrities over their past presidential endorsements that appeared to have no effect.

When the awards show began on Sunday night, Glaser started by complimenting the room of celebrities, only to quickly shift to roasting them.

"I am not here to roast you tonight. I want you to know that. How could I, really? You're all so famous, so talented, so powerful. I mean, you could really do anything... I mean, except tell the country who to vote for," Glaser said.

As the crowd laughed, she followed up by saying, "But it’s okay! You’ll get them next time! If there is one. I’m scared."

Comedian Nikki Glaser holds a microphone on stage at Golden Globe Awards

Comedian Nikki Glaser took a shot at celebrities who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. (Rich Polk)

Several major Hollywood celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Alec Baldwin, Leonardo DiCaprio and Golden Globe nominee Harrison Ford, came out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the presidential election.

Despite their endorsements, Harris lost to President-elect Donald Trump, losing all seven swing states as well as the popular vote. Harris also failed to flip any county that voted for Trump in 2020.

After she was announced as the host in August, Glaser wrote a statement expressing her excitement to mock the celebrity audience, citing controversial former host Ricky Gervais as an inspiration.

Kamala Harris Oprah

Harris failed to win the presidential election despite receiving endorsements from major Hollywood celebrities. (Getty Images)

"I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes," Glaser wrote in a statement reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage). The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so.) It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes)."

Nikki Glaser at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in a brown dress.

Nikki Glaser walked the red carpet before hosting the 82nd Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler] or Ricky [Gervais] have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear," she added. "I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled). This is truly a dream job. Plus, I no longer have to feel guilty for every TV show and movie I’ve binged over the past year. It was all worth it. (Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season Four will be nominated, right?)"

