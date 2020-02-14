Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Atlanta prosecutor may open James Brown death investigation after woman comes forward with evidence

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Atlanta prosecutor is considering whether or not to open an investigation into James Brown's death after a woman came forward claiming another person was involved, his spokesman said.

Brown, known as the Godfather of Soul, was 73 when he died of heart failure on Christmas day in 2006 in Atlanta, less than two days after being hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia.

A woman named Jacque Hollander contacted Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard's office to request a meeting, claiming Brown's death was caused by another person, according to the prosecutor's spokesman Chris Hopper. Howard met with Hollander on Wednesday and accepted a bin of materials she said related to Brown's death.

JAMES BROWN'S DAUGHTER VENISHA DEAD AT 53

In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. 

In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.  (AP)

Howard will look at the materials Hollander brought and will decide whether to open an investigation, Hopper said.

Along with Elvis PresleyBob Dylan and a handful of others, Brown was one of the major musical influences of the past 50 years. At least one generation idolized him, and sometimes openly copied him. His rapid-footed dancing inspired Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson among others. Songs such as David Bowie's "Fame," Prince's "Kiss," George Clinton's "Atomic Dog" and Sly and the Family Stone's "Sing a Simple Song" were clearly based on Brown's rhythms and vocal style.

His hit singles include such classics as "Out of Sight," "(Get Up I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine," "I Got You (I Feel Good)" and "Say It Loud — I'm Black and I'm Proud," a landmark 1968 statement of racial pride.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He won a Grammy award for lifetime achievement in 1992, as well as Grammys in 1965 for "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag" (best R&B recording) and for "Living In America" in 1987 (best R&B vocal performance, male.) He was one of the initial artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, along with Presley, Chuck Berry and other founding fathers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.