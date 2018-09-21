James Brown's daughter Venisha dead at 53

Venisha Brown, the daughter of legendary soul singer James Brown, died on Wednesday at the age of 53.

She died at AU Health Medical Center in Augusta, Ga., due to complications from pneumonia, the James Brown Foundation announced Thursday.

Venisha, a songwriter and musician, was active in the James Brown Family Foundation and is remembered as “one who fully embodied the dance moves of her father.”

Her father, who’s considered the Godfather of Soul, died on Christmas Day 2006. Her mother, Yvonne Fair, was also a singer who died in 1994 at the age of 51.

The foundation said Venisha's family thanks everyone for their “prayers and telephone calls,” but asked for privacy.

Her half-sister, Yamma Brown, paid tribute to Venisha on Instagram.

“My beautiful big sis Venisha has received her angel wings…my heart is broken but I am comforted by the peace you now have!!! I love you sis,” she wrote. She also shared a photo of her and her late half-sister.

Funeral arrangements are pending but in lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils, a musical, instrumental, initiative year-round educational hub designed for the youth to discover their musical ability.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.