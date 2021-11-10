Astroworld victim hospitalized, shows no brain activity since being injured during Travis Scott's performance

A 22-year-old college senior has not shown any brain activity since being injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival performance.

Bharti Shahani, a student at Texas A&M University, was one of the hundreds injured at last week’s concert, which also claimed the lives of eight people. Her family has stated that it is figuring out next steps after doctors told them she has exhibited no brain activity since being brought to the ER.

Speaking to ABC13, the family laid out the horrific chain of events that put Bharti in peril. She and her sister, Namrata, and their cousin, Mohit Bellani, attended the concert together but lost each other in the crowd surge that led to injuries and turned the situation deadly.

"Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos. It was like a sinkhole. People were falling on top of each other," Bellani told the outlet. "There were like layers of bodies on the ground, like two people thick. We were fighting to come up to the top and breathe to stay alive."

Both girls lost their phones and were unable to locate their loved one until she resurfaced in the Emergency Room. Bhati’s parents reportedly went to NRG Park, the place where the concert took place, to see if they could find her. They then went to multiple hospitals before finally finding their daughter.

"They took us to her room, and she was bleeding and on a ventilator. Me and my wife were too shocked. We can't even stand in there," her father, Sunny Shahani, said.

Her injuries are extensive and Sunny says doctors hold very little hope of recovery.

Bellani noted that she thinks her cousin lost consciousness for ten minutes at one point and then seven minutes at another, which reportedly caused her brain stem to swell to roughly 90%.

The family set up a GoFundMe to pay for medical expenses where Namrata notes that her older sister is "fighting for her life."

"Bharti is the light of our lives and we are all praying for her full and speedy recovery. We greatly appreciate any donations and ask that everyone keep Bharti and our family in their prayers during this difficult time," the page reads.

The promising college student, who her father says was poised to take over the family business after graduation, is not the only person fighting for their life after getting hurt at the 2021 Astroworld Festival.

A 9-year-old boy identified only as EB is currently in a medically induced coma after he was reportedly trampled at the concert. EB was attending with his father, who had him on his shoulders. However, when the crowd compressed so much that his dad couldn’t breathe and passed out, injuries suggest that the youngster was stepped on in the crowd and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was placed in a coma to "combat his brain trauma."

Travis Scott has previously made a personal pledge to assist the victims in any way he can, even offering to cover the funeral expenses of those who died. He is also partnering with the therapy service BetterHelp, which will provide free one-on-one online therapy with a licensed therapist to those who want it. He is also working closely with NAMI, MHA National, and MHA of Greater Houston (Mental Health America) to direct all those in need to proper mental health services.