Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Travis Scott 'didn't know the severity' of Astroworld tragedy during after party: LIVE UPDATES

During the rapper's performance in Houston at the Astroworld music festival, the crowd reportedly surged, ultimately resulting in the death of eight attendees from ages 14-27.

Covered by: Mariah Haas

1Post
Back to Top

incoming update…

Travis Scott 'didn't know the severity' of Astroworld tragedy when attending after party: source

Travis Scott was unaware of the "severity" of the Astroworld tragedy when he attended an after-party event on Friday night.

During the rapper's performance in Houston at the Astroworld music festival, the crowd reportedly surged, ultimately resulting in the death of eight attendees from ages 14-27.

After the concert, rapper Drake, who also performed at Astroworld, reportedly hosted an after party at a Dave & Buster's, which Scott, 29, attended after chaos broke out during his show.

Click here to read more.

Posted by Mariah Haas

Live Coverage begins here