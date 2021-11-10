Travis Scott 'didn't know the severity' of Astroworld tragedy during after party: LIVE UPDATES

Travis Scott 'didn't know the severity' of Astroworld tragedy when attending after party: source

Travis Scott was unaware of the "severity" of the Astroworld tragedy when he attended an after-party event on Friday night.

During the rapper's performance in Houston at the Astroworld music festival, the crowd reportedly surged, ultimately resulting in the death of eight attendees from ages 14-27.

After the concert, rapper Drake, who also performed at Astroworld, reportedly hosted an after party at a Dave & Buster's, which Scott, 29, attended after chaos broke out during his show.

Click here to read more.