Ashton Kutcher says 'awkward' photos with Reese Witherspoon were an attempt to avoid 'affair' rumors

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are shutting down rumors that they "don't like each other" after photos from the "Your Place or Mine" premiere went viral.

Kutcher, 45, addressed the situation during an appearance on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast.

"My wife called me. She texted Reese and I together. She’s like, ‘Guys, you gotta, like, act like you each other.’ And I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’"

"It looks like you guys are in a school photo," one host noted.

"Here’s the thing, If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her – the rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her," Kutcher explained.

"If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumor – the rumor is we don’t like each other," he added. "Reese and I are really good friends. We’re really close. I don’t have to defend that. I don’t have to defend it."

Witherspoon also spoke about the viral photos during an appearance on the "Today" show.

"[Mila Kunis] even emailed us last night," Witherspoon told the show hosts during the Feb. 6 episode. "She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.’ ... It’s just fun ‘cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other ‘cause I’ve loved her for so long."

Witherspoon and Kutcher star in the new Netflix romantic comedy "Your Place or Mine." The film hits the streaming platform on Feb. 10.

"Your Place or Mine" is about two long-distance best friends, so Kutcher and Witherspoon didn't necessarily film together. However, the actors sent each other videos daily talking about "everything."

"We would talk about everything from our favorite football teams, stupid things our dogs did, what we were making for dinner, [to] how we felt about life in general," Kutcher told Esquire.

The two still keep in touch even after filming wrapped.

