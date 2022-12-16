Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher play best friends in new Netflix rom-com 'Your Place or Mine'

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are teaming up for a new Netflix rom-com, "Your Place or Mine."

According to the film's synopsis, Witherspoon plays a mom living in Los Angeles who swaps lives for a week with her best friend Peter (Kutcher), who lives in New York City.

The movie was written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, the writer behind "27 Dresses," "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." Although McKenna has penned a number of films, this marks her movie directorial debut.

Kutcher spoke to People about the upcoming film and his excitement to work with Witherspoon and McKenna.

"We just had fun!" Kutcher said of his time working on the movie. "I can talk to Reese about anything — acting, business, kids, media, football. She's always game."

Witherspoon also gushed about her co-star.

"I think he's so funny. We have a very similar sense of humor and timing," the actress told the outlet.

Witherspoon also spoke highly of McKenna and her writing.

"Aline's writing is so buoyant, hysterically funny and easy to relate to," Witherspoon explained. "When I read the part of Debbie, I immediately felt like she was an old friend I had known forever. Feeling vulnerable about getting older, wanting to reach for her dreams but always playing it safe so she doesn't get hurt."

The "Big Little Lies" actress also called the movie "kind of a love letter to single moms everywhere."

McKenna spoke to the outlet about how she came up with the idea for the film and shared that it was roughly based on an experience she had.

"It's about love and getting out of your own way to find love and having the courage to take the leap to find it, and it's meant to be written about people who have lived some and know who they are," she explained to People. "And [about] that chance that they're taking to bridge the gap with each other and how they're going to do that, given all the things they've undergone in the years since they've first met. I'm hoping that really resonates with people, and makes them feel good in a time when I think we're all looking for things that will make us feel great."

Even though Witherspoon and Kutcher had never worked together prior to "Your Place or Mine," neither are strangers to rom-coms. Witherspoon has been in a number of them, including "The Importance of Being Earnest," "Just Like Heaven," "Legally Blonde," "This Means War," "Sweet Home Alabama," "Four Christmases" and "How Do You Know."

Kutcher has also appeared in several rom-coms over the years, including "Coming Soon," "Just Married," "My Boss's Daughter," "A Lot Like Love," "What Happens in Vegas," "Valentine's Day" and "No Strings Attached."

"Your Place or Mine" is set to start streaming just in time for Valentine's Day, as the movie is slated to bow Feb. 10 on Netflix. The film also stars Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn.