Ashley Tisdale accuses Kevin Smith of hitting her car

Ashley Tisdale finally got a chance to make a scene with a big-time director. And she jumped on it.

“Thanks @ThatKevinSmith for scratching my mirror on my car and not stopping. Classy move neighbor!” she tweeted, referring to a fender bender with Kevin Smith in the Hollywood Hills.

Smith replied, “Apologies — I drive like Cruella de Vil in the Hills! However, I *did * do a courtesy stop. Then when you pulled away first, I was like ‘That’s soooo Sharpay,’” he said, nodding to her “High School Musical” character.

Former Disney star Ashley Tisdale accused of Kevin Smith of hitting her car. The "Clerks" director fired back, but they've since mended fences.

She accepted the apology and wrote, “HA!” with a smiley face.

