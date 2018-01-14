Ashley Judd commends James Franco's 'culpability,' calls it 'terrific'

Actress Ashley Judd, one of the most prominent figures in the Me Too movement after she accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, praised actor James Franco for his response to the recent sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him.

In an interview with BBC’s Stephen Sackur released Friday, Judd called the fellow actor’s handling of the matter “terrific” and praised his “culpability.”

“I think that what James said is terrific. And I think that we’ve all behaved — at a certain level — unconsciously, and done things that were insensitive, inappropriate, without necessarily understanding that they were,” she said. “I mean we’ve all operated with a certain amount of tone-deafness, and I like the culpability.”

Franco has become the latest celebrity to become entangled in a sexual misconduct scandal. Five women have come forward alleging sexual misconduct by the actor.

Franco recently defended himself on Wednesday during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” but acknowledged the need for action.

“I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say, just because I believe in it that much,” Franco said.

“If I have to take a knock because I am not going to try and actively refute things then I will, because I believe in it that much.”

Judd, who was among one of the first women to accuse disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, acknowledged Franco’s response as being a part of the need for change.

“This is about men and women being all together and having a more equitable and just workplace, home life, social spaces,” she said. “It takes that kind of individual accountability to collectively make the change on a large scale.”