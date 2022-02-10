Ashley Graham shows off twin baby boys, reveals names: 'This has not been easy'

Ashley Graham showed off her twin baby boys Thursday on Instagram.

The 34-year-old model revealed their names as well, Malachi and Roman. Graham posed for the photo while breastfeeding one baby and holding the other against her chest.

"my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. this has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. still can’t believe I have 3 children," she captioned the photo.

"can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon," she added.

ASHLEY GRAHAM GIVES BIRTH TO TWIN BOYS AT HOME: ‘HAPPY AND HEALTHY’

Graham gave birth to the twin boys at home, she announced on her Instagram story in January.

"Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here," she wrote at the time. "They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy."

"I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

The model first announced her pregnancy in July.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," the model wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

Graham married Justin Ervin in 2010. The two were already parents to their son, Isaac.